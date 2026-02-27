Boosting Himachal Pradesh Tourism: CM Sukhu's Infrastructure Initiative

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an inspection of the heliport currently being constructed in Jaskot, Hamirpur district. Built with a budget of Rs 18 crore, Sukhu emphasized the importance of completing it by May to boost tourism connectivity.

The chief minister highlighted the state's commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure as a means to bolster the economy and create jobs. This aligns with broader plans to establish heliports in all district headquarters and key tourist spots across Himachal Pradesh.

In addition to the heliport, Sukhu examined the progress on the Hamirpur bus stand project, a significant venture worth Rs 123 crore. Progress on both projects is swift, promising enhanced infrastructure for local residents.