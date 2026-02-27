Left Menu

Boosting Himachal Pradesh Tourism: CM Sukhu's Infrastructure Initiative

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected infrastructure projects, including the Jaskot heliport and Hamirpur bus stand, aimed at improving connectivity for tourism in Himachal Pradesh. These initiatives are expected to enhance the state's economy and provide job opportunities, with completion targeted by May.

Updated: 27-02-2026 19:03 IST
  Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an inspection of the heliport currently being constructed in Jaskot, Hamirpur district. Built with a budget of Rs 18 crore, Sukhu emphasized the importance of completing it by May to boost tourism connectivity.

The chief minister highlighted the state's commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure as a means to bolster the economy and create jobs. This aligns with broader plans to establish heliports in all district headquarters and key tourist spots across Himachal Pradesh.

In addition to the heliport, Sukhu examined the progress on the Hamirpur bus stand project, a significant venture worth Rs 123 crore. Progress on both projects is swift, promising enhanced infrastructure for local residents.

Former Chief Ministers: Political Switches and Strategic Resurgence

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Class 8 Textbook

A Tribute to a Devoted Father: Khanchand Singh's Legacy

Transformation in English Rugby: A New Era for Prem Begins

