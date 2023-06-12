Pakistan cenbank leaves key rate unchanged as widely expected to tame inflation
Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 12-06-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:06 IST
Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Monday, in line with investor and market expectations, as the cash-strapped country remains focused on reducing record-high inflation.
The key rate of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) remains at 21%, its highest ever.
