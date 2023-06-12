J-K: Air Vice Marshal discusses security scenario with DGP
- Country:
- India
Air Vice Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, commanding Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday discussed the overall security scenario in the Union Territory, particularly the attempts from across the border to disturb the peace, officials said.
Air Vice Marshal Vohra called on the J-K DGP at the police headquarters here, a police spokesman said.
He said the DGP and the Air Vice Marshal discussed various issues relating to the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and attempts to disturb the peace. They also discussed counter measures including those for foiling infiltration attempts, dropping arms, ammunition and drugs by Pakistan through drones, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu Kashmir
- Kashmir
- Pakistan
- Praveen Keshav Vohra
- Jammu
- Dilbag Singh
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami festival in Texas
Six children drown in ponds in two separate incidents in Pakistan's Sindh
J-K: Kashmiri Pandits celebrate annual "Kheer Bhawani Mela" in Ganderbal
Baloch National Movement South Korea holds protest against Pakistan's nuclear tests
Three children injured after two earthquakes strike parts of Pakistan