J-K: Air Vice Marshal discusses security scenario with DGP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:22 IST
Air Vice Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, commanding Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday discussed the overall security scenario in the Union Territory, particularly the attempts from across the border to disturb the peace, officials said.

Air Vice Marshal Vohra called on the J-K DGP at the police headquarters here, a police spokesman said.

He said the DGP and the Air Vice Marshal discussed various issues relating to the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and attempts to disturb the peace. They also discussed counter measures including those for foiling infiltration attempts, dropping arms, ammunition and drugs by Pakistan through drones, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

