Gurugram advocate targeted by sextortion gang, FIR registered

An advocate was allegedly targeted by a sextortion gang who threatened him of uploading his objectionable video on social media, police said on Monday.According to the complaint filed by the lawyers father, a retired session judge, on June 11 around 930 pm the victim received a video call on his phone in which a woman suddenly started removing her clothes on the screen.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:49 IST
An advocate was allegedly targeted by a sextortion gang who threatened him of uploading his objectionable video on social media, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the lawyer's father, a retired session judge, on June 11 around 9:30 pm the victim received a video call on his phone in which a woman suddenly started removing her clothes on the screen. "My son immediately went away from the screen but the woman started forwarding obscene photographs and started blackmailing him by forwarding the messages that she will release the photographs on his Facebook account and Instagram account," he alleged.

Following this, the advocate started receiving obscene photographs and videos from different numbers and a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. An FIR was registered against an unknown caller under section 292 (imports, exports or conveying any obscene objects) of the IPC and section 67 A of the IT Act at Sector 18 police station on Sunday.

"We have put the mobile numbers on surveillance and are investigating the matter," said Inspector Haresh Kumar, SHO of sector 18 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

