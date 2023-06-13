Left Menu

Hong Kong police arrest man over anti-U.S. graffiti at consulate

Police said in a statement they had arrested a man at the address of the consulate but did not respond to a request for further comment. Now TV said the suspect, detained on suspicion of criminal damage, was a 47-year old man with a two-way permit to the Chinese mainland, which are normally issued to Chinese nationals.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:26 IST
Hong Kong police arrest man over anti-U.S. graffiti at consulate

Hong Kong police arrested a man on Tuesday who spray painted anti-American graffiti on the wall and a gate of the city's U.S. consulate, police and media said. Footage from Broadcaster Now TV showed the word "hegemony" in English and the words "double standards" in simplified Chinese characters, which are used in mainland China.

The incident comes as tensions are high between China and the United States over issues including Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. China often accuses the United States of pursing hegemony and adopting double standards over issues such as human rights and democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

The U.S. consulate in the Chinese-ruled, former British colony did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police said in a statement they had arrested a man at the address of the consulate but did not respond to a request for further comment.

Now TV said the suspect, detained on suspicion of criminal damage, was a 47-year old man with a two-way permit to the Chinese mainland, which are normally issued to Chinese nationals. The words were painted in white below a U.S. consulate sign and below a U.S. State Department seal on a main black gate. Guards covered the writing with black plastic sheets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023