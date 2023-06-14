Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:12 IST
Woman from Hyderabad stabbed to death in London; UK authorities arrest suspect near place of crime
A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who was studying a master of science course in the United Kingdom, was allegedly stabbed to death at her accommodation in London, the UK Metropolitan Police said.

The Met police said two men have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley in London on Tuesday.

While the murder victim is yet to be formally identified by police in the UK, reports from India indicated it was Kontham Tejaswini – a young professional from Hyderabad.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled, following which the police are expected to formally release her identity but th Tejaswini's family members, who live in Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad, on Wednesday said they got information that she was ''attacked'' in the flat, a shared accommodation.

''We came to know about the incident today morning. We don't know when it happened. We got the information that she is serious and in hospital,'' Tejaswini's father told a news channel. She had gone to London three years ago and had completed her MS course there, her father said.

The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public's help in tracing the suspect behind the attack. The 23-year-old man has now been arrested from Harrow, near the crime scene of Neeld Crescent in Wembley.

''Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and two women were treated for stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin are yet to be informed," the Met Police said in a statement.

Besides Tejaswini, another woman, aged 28, was also attacked and taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening, the Met Police added.

Tejaswini's father said she came to Hyderabad in August last year and went back (to London) in September. She was supposed to come to Hyderabad in May this year, he said, adding: ''We were planning to conduct her marriage. She said she will return after the alliance is finalised. She had resigned from her temporary job and said she will come back after working for another month.'' Her uncle requested the government to make necessary arrangements to bring her body from the UK to Hyderabad.

