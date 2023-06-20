Left Menu

International Yoga Day: NDMC to hold events at Delhi's 8 prominent locations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The New Delhi Municipal Council will organise yoga events at eight prominent locations, including Kartavya Path, on International Yoga Day on Wednesday, officials said.

The civic body said all arrangements are in place and the events will start at 5 am.

''The NDMC will celebrate this year’s International Day of Yoga at eight locations in its jurisdiction, including Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Kartavya Path, New Moti Bagh-IAS Residences area, Sanjay Jheel, Singapore Park, and Central Park-Connaught Place,'' NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

This would be the first time that yoga day will be celebrated at Kartavya Path, which was redeveloped and rechristened last year. At all the locations, yoga demonstration will be done.

A recorded message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be broadcast on huge LED screens at all locations, he said.

The events are being organised in association with organisations like Art of Living, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Gayatri Parivar, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Isha Yoga Centre, The Yoga Institute, Akhil Bhartiya Yoga Shikshak Mahasangh and Bhartiya Yog Sanstha.

''We have ensured proper arrangements for the events, including availability of drinking water and mobile toilets,'' Upadhyay said.

As we are anticipating a large number of participants, adequate parking arrangements have been made at four locations -- Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and Kartavya Path, the vice-chairman said.

''Our horticulture department has taken necessary measures for maintenance of parks, lawns, pruning of trees and hedges at all the eight venues,'' he said.

Meanwhile, all the venues have been decked up with attractive floral arrangements, flower pots, and colourful flags, Upadhyay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

