World is acknowledging our culture, adopting it too: Rajnath Singh on International Day of Yoga

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said it was a matter of pride for India that yoga was being celebrated globally as it shows the world is acknowledging the country's rich culture and also adopting it.

Singh was speaking to the media after joining hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier here, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

''It is a matter of pride for India that the International Day of Yoga is being celebrated all over the world today and shows that our rich culture and heritage is being acknowledged and adopted globally,'' he said.

Singh said that while yoga was acknowledged by the United Nations nine years ago only, it was being followed and practised in various parts of the world, including India, for centuries.

He also said that of late lot of people suffer from various physiological and psychological problems due to the hectic pace of life nowadays and the only effective solution for these issues is yoga.

Early in the morning, the Defence Minister joined the naval personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier.

Cutting across their ranks, the defence personnel positioned themselves in various rows and performed different asanas according to the instructions for nearly an hour.

'Agniveers' also performed yoga in unison, embracing the spirit of unity and well-being.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence were also present during the event.

The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations.

The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

