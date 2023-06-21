Left Menu

SC refuses to stay Madras HC order allowing shifting of arrested TN minister Senthil Balaji to private hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 11:55 IST
SC refuses to stay Madras HC order allowing shifting of arrested TN minister Senthil Balaji to private hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay a Madras High Court order allowing the shifting of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chennai, to a private facility.

The Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Balaji in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state transport department, had moved the apex court against the Madras High Court order.

A Supreme Court vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M M Sundresh noted that the petition was still pending in the high court and asked the ED to approach that court.

''The observations made by the high court was in an interim order and any oral observation made by this court shall have no bearing on the case,'' the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on July 4.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said the high court order sets a wrong precedent.

Bajali, the electricity and prohibition and excise minister of Tamil Nadu, was arrested on June 14 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam that took place when he was the transport minister in an AIADMK government led by J Jayalalithaa.

The high court passed an interim order after Balaji's wife filed a habeas corpus petition alleging illegal arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023