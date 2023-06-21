Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Up to 39 migrants drown after dinghy sinks en route to Spain's Canary Islands - NGO

Two organisations focusing on migration, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, said the dinghy was originally carrying 59 people on board.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:00 IST
As many as 39 people on a dinghy en route to Spain's Canary Islands have drowned, the migration-focused NGO Walking Borders said on Wednesday.

A source in Spanish maritime rescue service told Reuters that a child had died and 24 people were rescued from the sinking dinghy in a Moroccan-led rescue operation carried out some 88 miles to the southeast of Gran Canaria island. Two organisations focusing on migration, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, said the dinghy was originally carrying 59 people on board. In a tweet Walking Borders said 39 people had drowned, while Alarm Phone said 35 people were missing.

