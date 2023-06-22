Ukraine says Russia considering 'terror' attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation.

In a video statement on the Telegram messenger, he said Ukraine was sharing the intelligence with all its international partners. "Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - a terrorist act with the release of radiation," he said. "They have prepared everything for this."

Zelenskiy did not say what evidence the intelligence agencies based their assertion on. The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded in February last year.

