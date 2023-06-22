Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia considering 'terror' attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation. In a video statement on the Telegram messenger, he said Ukraine was sharing the intelligence with all its international partners. The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded in February last year.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-06-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:34 IST
Ukraine says Russia considering 'terror' attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation.

In a video statement on the Telegram messenger, he said Ukraine was sharing the intelligence with all its international partners. "Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - a terrorist act with the release of radiation," he said. "They have prepared everything for this."

Zelenskiy did not say what evidence the intelligence agencies based their assertion on. The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded in February last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023