Ukraine says Russia considering 'terror' attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation. In a video statement on the Telegram messenger, he said Ukraine was sharing the intelligence with all its international partners. The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded in February last year.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation.
In a video statement on the Telegram messenger, he said Ukraine was sharing the intelligence with all its international partners. "Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - a terrorist act with the release of radiation," he said. "They have prepared everything for this."
Zelenskiy did not say what evidence the intelligence agencies based their assertion on. The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded in February last year.
