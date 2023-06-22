Portfolio manager Waterfield Financial and Investment Advisors on Thursday announced the launch of discretionary investment services for country's high networth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high networth investors.

Discretionary investment services is a fee-based, multi-asset portfolio management service that is transparent, personalised, and governed by an investment policy statement designed to align with the interests of the investors, Waterfield said in a statement.

For wealthy investors, this proposition offers a dedicated investment committee to manage their wealth, exclusive access to Waterfield's experienced CIO office, and tailored solutions on global and private market opportunities, it added. *** HUL, JSW Foundation partner to set up 10 Suvidha centres in Mumbai * HUL on Thursday announced a tie up with JSW Foundation to establish 10 centres with drinking water, bathing, laundry and toilet facilities to the less privileged people of the financial capital.

The 10 new 'Suvidha' centres will benefit 2 lakh people annually, which will be an addition to the 3 lakh people already being served through 12 such facilities in association with HSBC, as per a statement. *** Deshpande Startups appoints Karthik Sankaran as chief executive officer * Business incubator Deshpande Startups on Thursday announced the appointment of Karthik Sankaran as its chief executive officer.

Sankaran has worked in the semiconductor and software industry in the past, according to a statement.

*** PayU buys Distributed Renewable Energy Certificates * Fintech PayU on Thursday said it has bought Distributed Renewable Energy Certificates (D-RECs) from solar projects electrifying rural banks across the country.

D-RECs are an innovative climate finance instrument that are accelerating the energy transition, increasing local clean electricity supply, boosting transparency, and transforming corporate green energy procurement, a statement said.

*** Arjun Kilachand raises undisclosed funds * Menswear brand Arjun Kilachand on Thursday said it has received an undisclosed funding in a round led by Malabar Capital Advisors.

The funds will be deployed for expanding operations, fortifying infrastructure, enter strategic partnerships, and diversify product categories, according to a statement.

*** Federal Bank ties up with Mashreq Neo * Federal Bank has tied up with Mashreq Neo to help the diaspora in UAE open non-resident accounts customers.

The partnership will enable Mashreq's NRI customers to bank digitally not only in the UAE but also in their home country, as per a statement.

