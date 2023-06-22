Jaipur councillors demanding official's suspension meet Raj Cong in-charge

Councillors of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, including its mayor Munesh Gurjar, on Thursday met Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to press for their demand of suspending an officer for alleged misbehaviour.

The councillors have been protesting against Additional Commissioner Rajendra Verma since June 16 after he allegedly refused to clear a file related to sanitation work and misbehaved with them.

They also sought Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's intervention in the matter and threatened to resign if no action was taken against the official.

Verma has rejected the allegations. After the meeting, the mayor said Randhawa gave them a patient hearing and she hoped that the issue would be resolved soon.

Prior to the meeting with the protesting councillors, Randhawa met Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and MLA Amin Kagzi at the Pradesh Congress Committee war room and held discussions over the issue.

Khachariyawas told reporters that the protesters are ''family members'' of the Congress party and that the issue would be resolved soon.

