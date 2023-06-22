Left Menu

Jaipur councillors demanding official's suspension meet Raj Cong in-charge

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:19 IST
Jaipur councillors demanding official's suspension meet Raj Cong in-charge
  • Country:
  • India

Councillors of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, including its mayor Munesh Gurjar, on Thursday met Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to press for their demand of suspending an officer for alleged misbehaviour.

The councillors have been protesting against Additional Commissioner Rajendra Verma since June 16 after he allegedly refused to clear a file related to sanitation work and misbehaved with them.

They also sought Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's intervention in the matter and threatened to resign if no action was taken against the official.

Verma has rejected the allegations. After the meeting, the mayor said Randhawa gave them a patient hearing and she hoped that the issue would be resolved soon.

Prior to the meeting with the protesting councillors, Randhawa met Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and MLA Amin Kagzi at the Pradesh Congress Committee war room and held discussions over the issue.

Khachariyawas told reporters that the protesters are ''family members'' of the Congress party and that the issue would be resolved soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023