HC asks UP govt to submit report on healthcare rights, toilet facilities for third gender

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:58 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the work done for providing healthcare rights and toilet facilities for the third gender.

Hearing a PIL filed by Vishal Dwivedi and others, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Gajendra Kumar passed the directions and fixed July 12 as the next date for hearing in the case.

The petitioners have sought health rights and special toilet facilities for transgenders, who have been recognised as ''third gender''.

They claimed that despite a Supreme Court order for health rights and toilet facilities for the third gender, a little has been done for them.

