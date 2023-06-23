US and China have responsibility to work together - Yellen

The world expects the United States and China to work together as the two biggest economies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday at a summit in Paris on easing poor countries' debt and unlocking climate financing.

"As the world's two largest economies, we have a responsibility to work together on global issues," she said on a summit panel shared with Chinese Premier Li Qiang among other leaders.

"It's something we can do and something the world expects of us," she added.

