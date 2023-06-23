US and China have responsibility to work together - Yellen
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 14:13 IST
- Country:
- France
The world expects the United States and China to work together as the two biggest economies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday at a summit in Paris on easing poor countries' debt and unlocking climate financing.
"As the world's two largest economies, we have a responsibility to work together on global issues," she said on a summit panel shared with Chinese Premier Li Qiang among other leaders.
"It's something we can do and something the world expects of us," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Another Chinese influencer dies after binge-drinking alcohol in viral challenge
Christian students in China forced to adapt Chinese Communist Party beliefs
Pakistan accuses Iran of cross-border attacks as China hosts trilateral counter-terrorism talks
China-Pakistan collaboration in Shaksgam Valley poses threat to India: Report
Taiwan activates air defence as China aircraft enter zone