US and China have responsibility to work together - Yellen

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 14:13 IST
US and China have responsibility to work together - Yellen
The world expects the United States and China to work together as the two biggest economies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday at a summit in Paris on easing poor countries' debt and unlocking climate financing.

"As the world's two largest economies, we have a responsibility to work together on global issues," she said on a summit panel shared with Chinese Premier Li Qiang among other leaders.

"It's something we can do and something the world expects of us," she added.

