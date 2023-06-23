Left Menu

Russia responds to fresh EU sanctions with travel bans

Updated: 23-06-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:48 IST
Russia responds to fresh EU sanctions with travel bans
Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it was expanding the list of people banned from visiting in response to a fresh package of European Union sanctions, and would further respond "appropriately" in due course.

The ministry said in a statement that the list included security officials, civil servants, businesspeople and members of the European Parliament. The European Union earlier on Friday formally adopted its 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

