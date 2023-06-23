Morocco says Abraham Accords summit to be postponed until after summer

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Friday a summit of signatories to the Abraham Accords, which had been planned in Morocco this summer, will be postponed, citing agenda problems and an unpropitious political context.

Israel has normalised relations with several Arab countries under the Abraham Accords sponsored by the United States.

