Woman, teen among nine injured in fire at warehouse in UP's Kanpur

Nine persons, including a woman and a teenager, were injured after a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in the Juhi area here on Saturday noon, police said. The blaze was reported around 11.45 am at Vinoba Nagar here, additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said. On being informed, the control room alerted the fire department, which rushed to the site with fire tenders. It took around two hours to douse the blaze, Sharma said.

Meena (40), Rehan (16), Kamal Kumar (35), Samar (30), Siraj (30), Afsar (29), Pappu Kumar (35), Arvind Kumar (50) and Meraj Husain (31) sustained burn injuries in the incident, the police said.

The victims are undergoing treatment at the Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital here and are stated to be in stable condition, they added.

Workers of the warehouse said they heard explosions, one after another, which could have led to the fire, Sharma said.

''The police and fire department are investigating the cause of the fire,'' the DCP added.

