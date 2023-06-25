Sudan: OHCHR calls for ‘urgent action’ to end militia attacks on people fleeing El Geneina
UN News | Updated: 25-06-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 10:00 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PGA Tour 'couldn't afford to keep battling Saudi Arabia' - WSJ
US, Saudi Arabia strongly condemn resumption of violence in Sudan after 24-hour ceasefire
19-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Telangana's Vikarabad district
'Biparjoy' on course to become cyclone with longest lifespan in Arabian Sea
After 12-year boycott, Arab governments welcome back Syrian President Assad