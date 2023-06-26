Left Menu

Man tries to drink blood after slitting throat of another suspecting him of having affair with wife

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 13:31 IST
  Country:
  • India

A man has allegedly slit the throat of a person and tried to drink his blood, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife, in Chintamani taluk of this district, police said.

Police, who got to know about the crime after coming across a video of the incident in circulation, arrested the accused on Sunday.

The incident is said to have taken place on June 19, and the victim has survived the attack, police said.

According to police, the accused, Vijay and the victim Maresh, were residents of the same locality. Vijay suspected Maresh of having an affair with his wife, and he along with his relative John Babu took the latter to an isolated spot at Siddappalli on June 19 on the pretext of some work.

While confronting Maresh over an alleged affair with his wife, Vijay allegedly slit his throat and tried to drink the spilling blood, even as John Babu was recording the incident on a phone, police said.

Maresh, after the duo left the spot, managed to reach the hospital for treatment, with the help of locals, police sources said.

On coming to know about the incident and the video, police tracked Maresh, recorded his statement, and subsequently arrested Vijay and John Babu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

