Suspect to plead guilty in 2022 mass shooting at Colorado gay nightclub

A 23-year-old Colorado Springs resident on Monday was set to plead guilty in a 2022 shooting that killed five people at a gay nightclub in that southern Colorado city, his lawyers said at a court hearing.

On Nov. 19, 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich, wearing body armor, opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub. Apart from those killed, nearly two dozen others were wounded by gunfire or otherwise injured before being stopped by "heroic" patrons at Club Q

.

