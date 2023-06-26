Woman, girl die as roof of house collapses in Rajasthan's Udaipur
A 65-year-old woman and a girl were killed while a man was injured when a portion of an old house's roof collapsed in Udaipur city of Rajasthan late on Monday evening, police said. The incident took place near Shrinathji ki Haveli under Surajpole police station area, they said. The deceased girl's age was around seven years, police said.
