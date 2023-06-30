Youths clash with police in French city of Marseille -paper
Youths clashed with police in Marseille on Thursday evening, reported the city's main paper La Provence, as public anger over the police shooting of a 17-year old near Paris earlier this week risked spreading across the country.
La Provence reported police had fired tear gas grenades and that Marseille's tourist hot-spot of Le Vieux Port had been evacuated.
