Youths clash with police in French city of Marseille -paper

Youths clashed with police in Marseille on Thursday evening, reported the city's main paper La Provence, as public anger over the police shooting of a 17-year old near Paris earlier this week risked spreading across the country.

La Provence reported police had fired tear gas grenades and that Marseille's tourist hot-spot of Le Vieux Port had been evacuated.

