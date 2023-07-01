US State Dept OKs possible sale of equipment to Romania to modernize F-16 planes -Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 00:44 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of equipment and services to Romania to modernize 32 F-16 aircraft in a deal valued at up to $105 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said.
