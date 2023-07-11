Left Menu

PTI | Korba | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:50 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, hangs self after fight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself following a quarrel between them in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1 am in Dhandhani village under Urga police station limits, said Station House Officer Yuvraj Tiwari.

As per preliminary information, Pavan Binjhwar and his wife Sumti Binjhwar (35) had gone to the place of his in-laws on Monday morning and returned at night. The couple later had an argument over some issue and Pavan, in a fit of rage, allegedly attacked his wife with a hammer and killed her, the official said.

The man later hanged himself with a 'lungi' (a long piece of cloth worn by men) from a wooden log at the ceiling of his mud house, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

