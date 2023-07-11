Left Menu

Athletics-Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 14:00 IST
Athletics-Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations
Caster Semenya Image Credit: Flickr

Caster Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, won her appeal on Tuesday to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with natural high testosterone to reduce those levels through medication.

The South African, 32, approached the France-based court in February, 2021 after losing appeals to CAS, sport's highest court, and another plea to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) in a long-running legal battle against the regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023