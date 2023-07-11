Athletics-Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 14:00 IST
Caster Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, won her appeal on Tuesday to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with natural high testosterone to reduce those levels through medication.
The South African, 32, approached the France-based court in February, 2021 after losing appeals to CAS, sport's highest court, and another plea to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) in a long-running legal battle against the regulations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South African
- Olympic
- Swiss Federal Tribunal
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
18 Indian-origin named among top 200 young South Africans
Dale Steyn turns 40: A look at some of astonishing accomplishments of South African pace legend
'Movement' detected at South African mine where dozens suspected dead, but no search operation yet
South African court rules against government over ending permits for nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans
South African citrus growers say EU pest rules putting squeeze on exports