Microsoft considering how to make Activision deal acceptable to UK regulator

Microsoft said on Tuesday it was considering how to make its planned acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard acceptable to Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.

"After today's court decision in the U.S., our focus now turns back to the UK," said Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chair and President.

"While we ultimately disagree with the CMA's concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA."

