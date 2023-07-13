Left Menu

Governments need to raise climate targets by September, COP28 president says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:33 IST
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber Image Credit: Wikipedia
Governments should raise their climate targets within the next two months, the United Arab Emirates' president of the upcoming COP28 global climate conference said on Thursday.

"I call on all governments to update their NDCs by September of this year, ensuring alignment with the Paris Agreement," Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said, referring to "Nationally Determined Contributions", the emissions-cutting pledges that serve as countries' national contributions to meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement's goals to curb climate change.

 

