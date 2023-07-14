Left Menu

US bans former Panama president for 'significant corruption,' Blinken says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2023 03:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 03:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has banned former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez from entering the U.S. for his "involvement in significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing the designation of former Panamanian President, Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez as generally ineligible for entry into the United States, due to his involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department. "While serving as Panama's vice president and then president, Varela accepted bribes in exchange for improperly awarding government contracts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

