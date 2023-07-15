Oilfield firm SLB halts shipments to Russia of products and technology
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 02:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 02:04 IST
Top oilfield services firm SLB on Friday said it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all its operations over an expansion of Western sanctions.
SLB, formerly Schlumberger, says Russia ban now applies to its worldwide operations, not just those from U.K., U.S., the European Union and Canada.
