Virat Kohli's Slump in Form a Concern as India Faces Canada in T20 World Cup

Star batter Virat Kohli's continuing struggle with low scores is a growing concern for India as they gear up to face Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. The hope is that the match in this city remains unaffected by the torrential rains that have tormented parts of Florida.

India has already secured its place in the Super Eight stage with three consecutive wins. Kohli, who dazzled in the IPL with over 700 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has yet to replicate that success in this ICC showpiece event, seen as his last big hurrah in T20 cricket.

Since the tournament began, Kohli has amassed just five runs at an average of 1.66, including a 'Golden Duck' against the USA. This subpar performance juxtaposes the otherwise inconsequential match against Canada but offers him a potential turnaround. The Broward County stadium pitch might provide a more favorable condition for Kohli, unlike the challenging tracks in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)