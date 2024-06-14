Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Five Dead in Autorickshaw-Truck Crash

A tragic accident in Jharkhand's Garhwa district resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to six others. The autorickshaw they were traveling in collided with a truck near Palhe village. The injured are stable and receiving treatment at Sadar hospital.

Updated: 14-06-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 11:32 IST
A tragic accident claimed the lives of five individuals and left six others injured in Jharkhand's Garhwa district early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 AM near Palhe village in Nagar Untari police station area when an autorickshaw collided head-on with a speeding truck, according to police reports.

The injured were promptly admitted to Sadar hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. The deceased have been identified as Bimlesh Kumar Kanojiya, Arun Bhuiyan, Bikesh Bhuiyan, Raja Kumar, and Rajkumar Bhuiyan.

