Justice Sunita Agarwal sworn in as 29th Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-07-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sunita Agarwal was on Sunday sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

She is the second woman CJ of the Gujarat High Court.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, which was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, and Minister of Law and Justice Rushikesh Patel.

The Supreme Court collegium had, on July 5, proposed the appointment of Justice Agarwal as the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

The apex court had stated she would be the only woman chief justice of an HC as presently there is no woman among the chief justices of the high courts in the country.

Before her, Justice Sonia Gokani was Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court for a few days till her retirement on February 25, 2023, after which Justice AJ Desai was serving as the acting CJ.

Born on April 30, 1966, Justice Agarwal graduated in law from Awadh University in the year 1989. She enrolled as an advocate on December 16, 1990, and practised in the civil side at Allahabad High Court.

On November 21, 2011, she was elevated as Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court and later, took oath as Permanent Judge of Allahabad High Court on August 6, 2013, as per a brief profile uploaded on Gujarat HC website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

