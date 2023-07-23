Two of family killed after ambulance rams into stationary truck in UP

Left Menu

Two members of a family died and four were seriously injured when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Sunday, police said.The deceased were identified as Shivangi 20, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Mau district, and her relative Rekha Devi 55, they said.Shivangi was undergoing treatment in Ambedkarnagar and was referred to Lucknow by doctors.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 23-07-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 22:31 IST
Two members of a family died and four were seriously injured when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shivangi (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, and her relative Rekha Devi (55), they said.

Shivangi was undergoing treatment in Ambedkarnagar and was referred to Lucknow by doctors. On Sunday, Shivangi was being brought to Lucknow in the ambulance and her father Shivpujan, mother Phula Devi and Rekha Devi were accompanying her, police said.

When the ambulance reached near the Bardahiya crossing, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a truck parked on the roadside. All occupants of the ambulance were injured, they said.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared Shivangi dead. The others were sent to Sultanpur medical college, where Rekha Devi succumbed to her injuries. The condition of the remaining injured is stated to be serious, they added.

Circle Officer, Jaisinghpur, Prashant Kumar Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and both the vehicles have been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

