2 injured in accidental firing inside vehicle in Jammu; car owner, driver arrested
Two persons were injured after one of them accidentally fired a pistol in a car in the Gandhi Nagar area here on Tuesday, police said. Akshay and Manish were injured in the incident, he said. The injured have been admitted to GMC hospital, the police officer said.
Two persons were injured after one of them accidentally fired a pistol in a car in the Gandhi Nagar area here on Tuesday, police said. The owner, who was not present at the time, of the incident and the car's driver have been arrested, they said.
During the investigation, it came to the fore that the vehicle belonged to one Sachin Patiyal of Samba district, who gave the car to his driver Deepak Masih, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.
The driver and three other persons -- Akshay, Manish and Vishal -- were travelling in the car when the pistol went off because one of them handled it without proper care. Akshay and Manish were injured in the incident, he said. The injured have been admitted to GMC hospital, the police officer said.
