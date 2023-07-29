MP: Three youngsters go missing after being swept away in Banas river

Three youngsters went missing after being swept away in the Banas river in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday afternoon, an official said. Six friends, aged between 15-20 years, had gone to the riverbank for a picnic and were swept off as the water level suddenly rose, said Beohari police station in-charge Mohammed Sagir. Three of them saved themselves by holding onto a tree while three others were missing and search is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)