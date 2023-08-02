Ukraine defence ministry says silo damaged in Russian attack on Izmail port
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-08-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Wednesday a grain silo was damaged in the latest Russian attack on the Ukrainian port of Izmail on the Danube river.
"Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the ministry wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
