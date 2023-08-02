Left Menu

Ukraine defence ministry says silo damaged in Russian attack on Izmail port

Updated: 02-08-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:57 IST
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Wednesday a grain silo was damaged in the latest Russian attack on the Ukrainian port of Izmail on the Danube river.

"Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the ministry wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

