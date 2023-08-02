Left Menu

Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on 6 entities for indulging in non-genuine trades

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:38 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on 6 entities for indulging in non-genuine trades
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Capital markets regulator Sebi has slapped fines totalling Rs 30 lakh on six entities for indulging in non-genuine trade in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

In six separate orders on Monday, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Shrenil L Zaveri, Skyrail Logistics, New Star System Solutions, Seema Didwania, Saroj Devi Bajoria and Pawan Kumar Kejriwal HUF.

The orders came after Sebi observed a large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment of BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volumes on the bourse.

It conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015.

According to Sebi, these six entities were among those who indulged in the execution of reversal trades.

The reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in the normal course of trading, which leads to a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, the markets watchdog said.

The entities had flouted the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

In a separate order, the regulator levied a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on SMC Capitals and Karvy Investor Services for flouting merchant bankers norms.

The penalty is to be paid jointly and severally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

