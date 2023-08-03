Sarbananda Sonowal launches Port Health Organisation module under Sagar Setu

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal launched Port Health Organisation (PHO) module under Sagar Setu - National Logistics Portal (Marine) - in an attempt to enable faster and simpler ecosystem to promote Ease of Doing Business (EODB). PHO will conduct disease surveillance, health inspection and quarantine measures to safeguard citizens and port workers. This digital initiative was launched in presence of Shri T K Ramachandra, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways along with other senior officials of the ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “As per the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we, at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, have embarked upon a journey to transform and modernise our ports for them to be future ready. The launch of the PHO module is yet another step towards digitalisation and modernisation of our systems which will further the ease of doing business in the country.”

This Port Health Organization module has been envisaged as a part of ‘Ease of Doing busine’ by covering features like request for PHO clearance certificates, approval by PHO, online certification generation, tracking of request status etc. The PHO module will help the Shipping Agents, PHO’s, Port Authorities, Customs etc allowing easier access to functionalities of PHO clearance through online process. This will help in collaborating with different departments & agencies for accordance of approval etc. It will also ensure data mobility such that approvals and monitoring shall be paperless transparency. With a focus on public health, the Port Health Organization will conduct disease surveillance, health inspections, and quarantine measures to safeguard citizens and port workers. For Custodians like Ports Authorities and Customs, this module will help in providing Seamless Communication. PHO module of Sagar Setu (NLP-M) will boost maritime trade by enhancing ease of doing business and implementing digitisation process in Maritime process.

Sagar Setu (National Logistic Portal - Marine) would help the Shipping Agents to submit the request for Free Pratique and Health Declaration Certificates to PHOs at Port through online for the vessel arriving and leaving the Ports. Approvals and issuance of certificates by PHOs can also be made through the PHO module and notifications to Port Officials.

Earlier, the ‘SAGAR-SETU’, the mobile app version of NLP-Marine, was launched in April, 2023. This app gives real-time information on vessel-related details, gate information, container freight stations, and transactions. The app also facilitates digital payments for charges associated with import and export clearance processes, such as shipping line charges, transportation fees, and container freight station charges.

(With Inputs from PIB)