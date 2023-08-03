2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security, China - AP
03-08-2023
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials. A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested on Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, the report added.
Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, according to the report.
