50 lakh people provided free legal advice under govt's tele-law programme so far

Addressing an event to mark the occasion, Meghwal said the practice of providing legal help by lawyers without fee, or pro bono, may seem to be a Western concept, but the Indian culture and traditions have several examples of people helping those in distress.He said the volunteers extending the tele-law scheme through common service centres should not get bogged down by the effort needed to provide free legal advice to the needy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Justice on Friday celebrated the feat of providing free legal advice to 50 lakh people across the country though its tele-law programme, with Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asking volunteers not to get bogged down by the effort required to provide legal aid to the needy.

The department, a part of the Union law ministry, also launched the tele-law scheme 2.0 on the occasion.

The renewed scheme integrates the legal advice service under tele-law with legal representation services under the Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono) programme. This would enable the common citizens to access legal advice, legal assistance and legal representation through a single registration and single gateway of tele-law.

According to an official, several cases in which tele-law centres help people get pre-litigation advice end up in courts. Lawyers who are part of the Nyaya Bandhu scheme can take up for free cases of those willing to contest their claims in courts.

Addressing an event to mark the occasion, Meghwal said the practice of providing legal help by lawyers without fee, or pro bono, may seem to be a Western concept, but the Indian culture and traditions have several examples of people helping those in distress.

He said the volunteers extending the tele-law scheme through common service centres should not get bogged down by the effort needed to provide free legal advice to the needy. ''They are, after all, your people,'' he said.

He said the volunteers should keep encouraging people seeking justice as a common person often feels disheartened or discouraged by the long battle ahead.

