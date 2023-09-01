US sees Ukrainian progress in south, no immediate comment on Russian missile reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:08 IST
The United States has seen notable progress by Ukrainian forces in the south near the Zaporizhzhia area in the last 72 hours, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.
Kirby also said he was not in a position to confirm reports that Russia's nuclear capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles were put on combat duty.
