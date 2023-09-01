Rajnath's 2-day visit to Sri Lanka will be 'landmark' in building strong ties: Govt

In perhaps the first visit in nearly five decades by an Indian defence minister to Sri Lanka, Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day trip to the island nation on Saturday which the government said would be an important ''landmark'' in building strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

A day ahead of his visit, Indian Navy's first indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Delhi arrived at Colombo and Singh is scheduled to host Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremsinghe onboard the platform on Saturday, officials said.

He will hold talks with Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the defence ministry said on Singh's visit. Wickremesinghe also holds charge of Sri Lanka's defence ministry.

The Indian Navy said the Indian contingent onboard the ship would also lay a wreath and pay homage to the martyrs at the IPKF (Indian Peace Keeping Force) memorial.

''During the visit, Rajnath Singh will hold talks with President and Defence Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It said the entire gamut of India's defence ties between the two countries will be reviewed during the meetings. Singh will also visit Nuwara Elia in Central Sri Lanka and Trincomalee which is located in the eastern part of the country. ''This visit of Rajnath Singh will reiterate India's continued commitment in furthering the existing warm and friendly relations with Sri Lanka,'' the ministry said. ''It will be an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries,'' it said. India has been expanding its overall strategic ties with Sri Lanka amid concerns over China's attempts to increase influence over the island nation.

The docking of the Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang ' at Hambantota port in August last year had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka. Another Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port last month. In August last year, India handed over a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka.

The aircraft was given to Sri Lanka from the inventory of the Indian Navy to help the country meet its immediate security requirement.

As part of India's 'Arogya Maitri' initiative to provide medical supplies to friendly countries, Singh will hand over some medical supplies to the Sri Lankan side.

''The ship's visit aims to strengthen navy-to-navy ties and bolster the Bridges of Friendship with India's trusted neighbour,'' the Navy said in a statement. ''The crew of INS Delhi would be closely interacting with personnel from Sri Lanka Navy, both through professional engagements to enhance interoperability, and by creating environmental and health awareness through beach clean-up drive and a yoga session,'' it said. ''The ship would also remain open to school children and other local visitors. The Indian contingent would also lay a wreath and pay homage to the martyrs at the IPKF memorial,'' it added.

India has been supporting various capacity building measures of Sri Lankan defence forces including providing indigenously constructed Offshore Patrol Vessels. Wickremesinghe visited India in July during which both sides vowed to further boost their defence and strategic ties. It was the first visit to India by a Sri Lankan leader since the island nation reeled under a severe economic crisis last year.

India extended financial assistance worth around USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka including lines of credit for purchases of food and fuel last year when it was hit by the economic crisis.

New Delhi also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund to help the country secure a USD 2.9 billion bailout package.

