Belarus says Polish military helicopter violated border
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:52 IST
A Polish military helicopter violated the Belarusian border, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Friday.
"The Polish Mi-24 military helicopter crossed the state border at an extremely low altitude, flew to a depth of up to 1,200 meters into the territory of Belarus, and then turned back," the Committee said in a statement.
The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned the Polish charge d'affaires and demanded an investigation into the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
