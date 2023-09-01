Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:52 IST
Belarus says Polish military helicopter violated border

A Polish military helicopter violated the Belarusian border, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Friday.

"The Polish Mi-24 military helicopter crossed the state border at an extremely low altitude, flew to a depth of up to 1,200 meters into the territory of Belarus, and then turned back," the Committee said in a statement.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned the Polish charge d'affaires and demanded an investigation into the incident.

