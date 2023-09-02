Poland's military denies that Polish helicopter crossed Belarus border
A Polish helicopter did not cross the Belarus border on Friday, a Polish military operational command spokesman said, denying a claim from Minsk that such an incursion took place.
"I do not confirm this information, none of the Polish helicopters crossed the border into Belarus, such a border crossing could not have happened and it did not happen, our radar systems are unambiguous," Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski said.
