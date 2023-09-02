Police seize banned drugs worth Rs 4.96 cr during special drive in Navi Mumbai

Left Menu

The Navi Mumbai police carried out a massive operation against drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 4.96 crore, an officer said Saturday.The drive involved raiding various places at six locations, including Vashi, Koparkhairane, Kharghar and Taloja on Friday, he said.The officer said 74 foreign nationals were quizzed while five offences were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act NDPS and the Passport Act. Police seized vehicles, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of the accused for forensic investigation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 22:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police carried out a massive operation against drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 4.96 crore, an officer said Saturday.

The drive involved raiding various places at six locations, including Vashi, Koparkhairane, Kharghar and Taloja on Friday, he said.

The officer said 74 foreign nationals were quizzed while five offences were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the Passport Act. ''Police seized 898 gm cocaine, 267 gm MD, 36,640 strips of banned tramadol, a psychotropic substance, collectively worth Rs 4,96,26,000. During the raids, police found 11 persons with criminal background against whom various offences were registered previously,'' he said.

A total of nine persons were found living with invalid documents while a ''leave India'' notice was issued to 31 persons whose visas had expired. Police seized vehicles, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of the accused for forensic investigation.

