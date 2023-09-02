Chhattisgarh cabinet approves sanctioning of houses to 6,99,439 beneficiaries under PMAY-rural

Months ahead of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the state government on Saturday decided to sanction houses to 6,99,439 eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural) who are on the permanent wait list and yet to get the benefit of the scheme.

This decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence, officials said.

The policy formulation and implementation of Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna-Rural (GANY), announced by the chief minister in the recent monsoon session of the state assembly, was also discussed.

The GANY aims to provide houses to those families left out of the survey list of the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011 (SECC-2011).

''In order to provide pucca houses to the homeless and the families having kutcha houses, the cabinet decided to approve houses to 6,99,439 eligible families listed in the permanent wait list (PWL) under PMAY (Rural),'' a public relations department official said.

The chief minister recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate targets of houses for the beneficiaries remaining in the PWL under the PMAY (rural), he said.

''A total of 18,75,585 beneficiaries were listed in the PWL for rural areas under the PMAY based on the survey of SECC-2011. Out of the total beneficiaries, 11,76,146 beneficiaries were allocated houses between 2016 and 2023. The construction of about 73.5% (8,63,567) of the allocated houses has been completed. In this way, 6,99,439 beneficiaries are yet to be covered,'' the letter stated.

The CM had announced the implementation of GANY-Rural in the Assembly to provide housing from the state government's funds to the homeless families who were left out of the survey list of the SECC 2011.

According to the Chhattisgarh government's State Socio-Economic Survey 2023, a total of 47,090 families have been found to be homeless and their names are not in the survey list of 2011.

The state government will fund a cent per cent amount for construction of houses under this scheme and a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for FY 2023-24, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)