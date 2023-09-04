Left Menu

DRI seizes14kg gold in Bengal’s Nadia

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:29 IST
DRI seizes14kg gold in Bengal’s Nadia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 14.32kg of gold hidden by smugglers in a pit near Gede in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday.

According to officials, 106 gold biscuits and cut pieces of foreign-origin gold weighing 14.3kg were concealed in a pit in a forested area adjoining the international border.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection under the provisions of the Customs Act, officials said.

''This seizure is a major success for DRI in combating gold smuggling and in unearthing the modus operandi adopted by gold smugglers. Further investigation is in progress,'' an official statement said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023