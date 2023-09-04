Woman gang-raped in Faridabad; 2 held, auto driver on run

A 24-year-old woman who works as a helper at a private company was raped by two men here, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, the woman took an auto-rickshaw at around 10 pm from near Town Park to her home. There were no other passengers when she boarded the auto but after some time two men -- Sanoj, a resident of Sanjay colony and Vishnu, from Parvatiya colony -- sat in the vehicle, they said.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said driver Virender took the vehicle in the wrong direction and the two men, said to be his friends, held the woman hostage. The trio took her to bushes in the BPTP area and two of them took turns to rape the woman. While the auto driver was waiting for his turn, the victim somehow managed to free herself from their clutches and raised the alarm after reaching the main road, he said.

A passerby helped her and took her to a police station, Singh said Sanoj and Vishnu were arrested on Monday and an FIR was registered against all the accused under section 376-D (gang-rape) of the IPC at Faridabad Central police station, police said.

''We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab the auto driver. Virendra will be arrested soon,'' Singh said.

