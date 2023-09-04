Left Menu

Woman gang-raped in Faridabad; 2 held, auto driver on run

While the auto driver was waiting for his turn, the victim somehow managed to free herself from their clutches and raised the alarm after reaching the main road, he said.A passerby helped her and took her to a police station, Singh said Sanoj and Vishnu were arrested on Monday and an FIR was registered against all the accused under section 376-D gang-rape of the IPC at Faridabad Central police station, police said.We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab the auto driver.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:07 IST
Woman gang-raped in Faridabad; 2 held, auto driver on run
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman who works as a helper at a private company was raped by two men here, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, the woman took an auto-rickshaw at around 10 pm from near Town Park to her home. There were no other passengers when she boarded the auto but after some time two men -- Sanoj, a resident of Sanjay colony and Vishnu, from Parvatiya colony -- sat in the vehicle, they said.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said driver Virender took the vehicle in the wrong direction and the two men, said to be his friends, held the woman hostage. The trio took her to bushes in the BPTP area and two of them took turns to rape the woman. While the auto driver was waiting for his turn, the victim somehow managed to free herself from their clutches and raised the alarm after reaching the main road, he said.

A passerby helped her and took her to a police station, Singh said Sanoj and Vishnu were arrested on Monday and an FIR was registered against all the accused under section 376-D (gang-rape) of the IPC at Faridabad Central police station, police said.

''We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab the auto driver. Virendra will be arrested soon,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023