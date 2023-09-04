Left Menu

Man opens fire during argument over land dispute in Mumbai, none hurt; accused arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:08 IST
Man opens fire during argument over land dispute in Mumbai, none hurt; accused arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 51-year-old man allegedly opened fire during heated argument with a group of people over a land dispute in suburban Mumbai, but no one was injured, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mankhurd on Sunday and the accused, Mustakeem Ahmed Sheikh, has been arrested, they said.

According to a Mankhurd police station official, Sheikh fired one round after an argument broke out between him and a group of people regarding a land dispute.

After the firing, in which no one was injured, he fled the spot, but was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), as well as the Arms Act, said the official.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested from Tanaji Nagar in suburban Malad after a country-made pistol and 'live' cartridges were recovered from his possession, said a second official.

A probe was underway to ascertain from where he bought the weapon and for what purpose, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023